Zomato Shares End With Gains After Volatile Start

Shares of Zomato Ltd. ended with gains after a volatile start on Wednesday, driven by large trades.

The stock opened 0.87% lower before surging as much as 5.11% intraday. It closed 2.68% higher at Rs 65.25 per share. Total traded volume is 7.5 times the 30-day average.

As many as 26.6 crore shares, or roughly 3.4% equity, of the Gurugram-based food delivery platform changed hands in 13 large trades, according to Bloomberg data.

Chinese conglomerate Alibaba was looking to offload a similar stake in the company for around $200 million (Rs 1,630 crore), according to a CNBC Awaaz report. The Alibaba Group may offer the shares at a 5-6% discount to Tuesday’s close price of Rs 63.55, the report said.

Alibaba held a 12.98% stake in the Deepinder Goyal-led Zomato, through Antfin Singapore Holding Pte. and Alipay Singapore Holding Pte, according to BSE shareholding data as on Sept. 30.