Zomato Shares Rise After Singapore's Temasek Acquires Additional Stake

Shares of Zomato Ltd. gained on Friday after Temasek, an investment fund owned by the government of Singapore, raised its stake in the company.

Through three affiliates, Temasek bought an additional 1.15% stake in Zomato on Nov. 30, according to an exchange filing disclosed today.

This increases Temasek's stake in Zomato to 6.01% from 4.87% earlier.

Several investors, such as Tiger Global, TPG, Lighthouse India, Alibaba, and SoftBank, have sold large stakes in India's fledgling new-age companies, whose stocks have seen downsides of up to 75% since going public last year.