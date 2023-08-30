Zomato Shares Rise As 1.17% Stake Changes Hands In Six Large Trades
SoftBank Group's affiliate, SVF Growth Singapore, planned to sell 1.17% stake, according to terms seen by BQ Prime.
Shares of Zomato Ltd. rose on Wednesday after 10 crore shares changed hands in six large pre-market trades at Rs 94.70 apiece, according to Bloomberg data.
SoftBank Group's affiliate, SVF Growth Singapore, is the likely seller of its 1.17% stake, according to the terms of the deal seen by BQ Prime on Tuesday. The aggregate amount for which the company sold its shares stands at Rs 940 crore. The buyers were not known immediately.
Zomato stock was trading 3.59% higher at Rs 98.1 apiece compared to a 0.48% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 as of 9:29 a.m. The stock rose as much as 5.17% to hit an intra-day high of Rs 99.60 apiece.
It has risen 65.6% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume stood at four times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 68.
Out of the 27 analysts tracking Zomato, 23 maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, while four suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 4.5%.