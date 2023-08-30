Zomato Shares Rise As 1.17% Stake Changes Hands In Six Large Trades

Shares of Zomato Ltd. rose on Wednesday after 10 crore shares changed hands in six large pre-market trades at Rs 94.70 apiece, according to Bloomberg data.

SoftBank Group's affiliate, SVF Growth Singapore, is the likely seller of its 1.17% stake, according to the terms of the deal seen by BQ Prime on Tuesday. The aggregate amount for which the company sold its shares stands at Rs 940 crore. The buyers were not known immediately.