Zomato Shares Hit 20-Month High After Brokerages Raise Target Price

Shares of Zomato Ltd. rose to the highest level in over 20 months after brokerages raised the target price to factor in strong volumes due to the festive season and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

Kotak Institutional Equities and ICICI Securities have both reiterated their positive stance while raising the target price on Zomato, implying a potential upside of 14% and 50%, respectively.

Kotak cited the improving demand trends in non-metro cities, while ICICI highlighted strong order flows during the festive season along with a shared view on tailwinds welcomed by the World Cup. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 1.2%.