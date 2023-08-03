Zomato Q1 Results: Reports Consolidated Profit For The First Time

Zomato has beaten its own projections of profitability. In its quarterly shareholders' letter released in Q4 of the previous fiscal, the company mentioned that its consolidated business would become profitable in the following four quarters, or by Q4 FY24. Instead, it posted a profit in the first quarter itself.

"Realistically speaking, we were expecting to hit this milestone in the September quarter (Q2 FY24), and we were being conservative in our earlier guidance," Chief Financial Officer Akshant Goyal said in this quarter's letter to shareholders. "However, some critical parts of the team across our businesses out-executed our expectations and plans, and some of our initiatives delivered better outcomes than we had expected."

"Most of our seemingly 'risky' bets have changed the trajectory of the business significantly, much faster than we expected," Chief Executive Officer Deepinder Goyal said.

Akshant Goyal expects the business to remain profitable, and Zomato will "continue to deliver 40% plus YoY top line (adjusted revenue) growth for at least the next couple of years".