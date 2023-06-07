Zomato Delivers IPO Price After Two Long Years

Zomato finally delivers what its shareholders have been waiting for, after two long years since its initial public offer. It's current market price has inched close to its IPO price of Rs 76 apiece — Rs 74.9 to be specific. It has been a roller-coaster ride for Zomato's investors.

The food delivery company launched its IPO in July 2021. The shares opened at a blockbuster 52.6% premium over the IPO price and it continued to rally upwards, touching its all-time high of Rs 160.3 apiece in November 2021. However, it then took a nosedive, falling 74% to Rs 41.65 per share in just eight months.

Over the past 12 months, Zomato has reversed some of its loss and now is back at its initial range of Rs 72-76 per share, as the stock closed at Rs 74.9 apiece on Wednesday.

But what's the story behind this stock price movement? Will Zomato continue to deliver?

Here's all you need to know: