Zomato, Action Construction, SBI — Buy, Sell Or Hold? AskBQ
Here's what experts say about Zomato, Action Construction, SBI, ITC and more.
Is it a good time to add Zomato to your portfolio? Which public sector bank is a good buy?
Amit Khuranna, head of equity at Dolat Capital Market Pvt. and Nilesh Jain, head AVP, technical and derivatives equity research at Centrum Broking answered these investor queries and more, on BQ Prime's Ask BQ show.
Zomato
Khuranna: Concerned about unit economics, while take rates have improved.
Blinket performance improvement driven by lack of store additions.
Going forward, new additions will require more capital burn.
Not recommending an 'add' at this stage.
Jain: Never breached previous bottom.
Stock structure looks positive.
Further upside to continue at least till Rs 135-140 in the short term.
Buy on decline approach, stop loss beyond Rs 108.
Not advisable to buy at current levels.
Action Construction Equipment Ltd.
Jain: Stock structure looks positive for upside momentum to continue.
Advisable to buy on decline.
Up move till Rs 900-915, stop loss at Rs 820.
Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd.
Jain: Recently seen a downtick.
Stop loss below Rs 231. Exit opportunity at Rs 282-300.
State Bank of India
Khuranna: Healthy credit growth to run into FY25, also as the cycle is conducive.
Concern around cost of funds which was expected to peak out in Q2, but will now extend till Q3 or even Q4.
Banking should do reasonably well.
Jain: Expects banking — PSU and private bank stocks— to outperform.
SBI can be bought at current levels.
Target price of Rs 650 levels. For short term Rs 610-615.
Stop loss below Rs 555.
Anand Rathi Wealth
Jain: Stock is constantly hitting all time high.
Structure looks very strong.
A run up to Rs 2,200-2,300 may happen.
Stop loss below Rs 1,950.
Can be bought at declines.
Top Picks
Khurranna: Banks at large, consumer staples, discretionary.
Jain: Bharat Petroleum Corp., SRF Ltd.
Disclaimer: The commentary and advice on BQ Prime digital and social media platforms is not a full financial plan. Investors are advised to consult a certified financial advisor/planner when making an independent decision regarding investments. No views mentioned on the programme are personal advice to anyone. Quintillion Business Media Ltd. (BQ Prime) is not responsible for any risk or loss that might occur as a result of using this information in any way, regardless of your interpretation of the advice. BQ Prime digital and social media platforms provide views of only SEBI registered investment advisors/analysts.