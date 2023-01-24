Zensar Technology Shares Gain On Rising Q3 Profit

Shares of Zensar Technologies Ltd. gained on rising third-quarter earnings.

The company's net profit rose 34.68% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 76.5 crore during the September-December quarter, it said in an exchange filing. Its revenue, however, fell 3% to Rs 1,197.6 crore from the previous quarter of the ongoing financial year.

The board of directors of the company also appointed Manish Tandon as managing director and chief executive officer for five years, effective Jan. 23. Anant Vardhan Goenka relinquished the post of interim managing director, and has been appointed as non-executive vice chairman.