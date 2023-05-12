Zensar Technologies Shares Gain The Most In Over 14 Months On Q4 Beat

Shares of Zensar Technologies Ltd. gained the most in over 14 months after its fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates.

The company's net profit rose 55.8% year-on-year to Rs 119.2 crore in the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing. This compares with the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 84.93 crore.

Zensar Technologies Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, Quarter-on-Quarter)

Revenue down 0.89% at Rs 1,212.60 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,210.64 crore).

Ebit up 26.64% at Rs 140.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 99.03 crore).

Ebit margin at 11.6% vs 9.08% (Bloomberg estimate: 8.18%).

Net profit up 55.82% at Rs 119.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 84.93 crore).

The company announced a final dividend of Rs 3.50 per share for fiscal 2023.