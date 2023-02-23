Zee Shares Tumble To 52-Week Low As It's Admitted To Insolvency Process

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. fell to their lowest level in 52 weeks after the insolvency court admitted it to insolvency proceedings.

The National Company Law Tribunal's Mumbai bench granted permission to initiate insolvency proceedings against Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. on Wednesday. The court appointed Sanjay Kumar Jhalani as the interim resolution professional.

The order comes on a petition filed by IndusInd Bank Ltd. after the company failed to fulfill its obligation under a Debt Service Reserve Account Agreement between the bank and Siti Networks Ltd., to which Zee was also a party. Siti Networks is part of the Essel Group.