Zee-Sony Merger Likely To Be Delayed As SEBI Bars Subhash Chandra, Punit Goenka

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. parred early losses after the board said the company is reviewing the detailed SEBI order that is expected to delay the merger with the Sony Group's India unit.

Appropriate legal advice is being sought in order to take the next steps as required, according to a statement by Zee Chairman R Gopalan.

SEBI barred the Zee Chief Executive Officer Punit Goenka and Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra from holding board positions. The market regulator, in an interim order, said both of them abused their position as the directors or key managerial persons of a listed company to siphon funds for their own benefit.

Shares of the company fell as much as 6.59% to Rs 182 apiece on Tuesday before paring losses to trade 1.36% lower at Rs 192.20 apiece as of 10:18 a.m., compared to a 0.51% gain in the NSE Nifty 50.

The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 11.4 times its monthly average. The relative strength index was at 48.65.

Of the 24 analysts tracking the company, 22 maintain a 'buy' rating, one suggests a 'hold' and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month price targets implies a potential upside of 26.1%.