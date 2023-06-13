Zee-Sony Merger Likely To Be Delayed As SEBI Bars Subhash Chandra, Punit Goenka
The market regulator has barred Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka from holding board positions.
Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. parred early losses after the board said the company is reviewing the detailed SEBI order that is expected to delay the merger with the Sony Group's India unit.
Appropriate legal advice is being sought in order to take the next steps as required, according to a statement by Zee Chairman R Gopalan.
SEBI barred the Zee Chief Executive Officer Punit Goenka and Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra from holding board positions. The market regulator, in an interim order, said both of them abused their position as the directors or key managerial persons of a listed company to siphon funds for their own benefit.
Shares of the company fell as much as 6.59% to Rs 182 apiece on Tuesday before paring losses to trade 1.36% lower at Rs 192.20 apiece as of 10:18 a.m., compared to a 0.51% gain in the NSE Nifty 50.
The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 11.4 times its monthly average. The relative strength index was at 48.65.
Of the 24 analysts tracking the company, 22 maintain a 'buy' rating, one suggests a 'hold' and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month price targets implies a potential upside of 26.1%.
Risk To Merger With Sony, Says Analyst
According to Karan Taurani of Elara Securities, SEBI’s action creates a risk for Zee’s merger with Sony Group’s India unit.
Zee is expected to file an appeal with the Securities Appellate Tribunal and there can be two possible outcomes from it, Taurani said: SAT may grant a stay or dismiss the appeal.
A stay by the appellate tribunal delay the merger “extensively”, which may lead to Sony backing out if Goenka does not move out as a key managerial person, Taurani.
But if Zee’s plea is dismissed, Sony will continue to go ahead with the merger with new a CEO, according to Taurani. That would necessitate a change in the merger arrangement and require an approval of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, which could take a few weeks, he said.
Yet, in case of either of the above outcomes, there is a definite delay in the merger process, which was to expected move faster pace, he said