Zee Shares Fall The Most In 10 Weeks As Merger With Sony Hits A Hurdle
The exchanges said they may reconsider Sony-Zee merger approval in light of a recent order by SEBI against an Essel Group entity.
Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. fell the most in over 10 weeks after the proposed merger with Sony encountered yet another hurdle.
The stock exchanges said that they may reconsider their approvals of the Sony-Zee merger in light of a recent order by SEBI against an Essel Group entity. The exchanges submitting the market regulator's order in the National Company Law Tribunal on Thursday.
Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd., an Essel Group entity, diverted its assets worth over Rs 400 crore between 2019 and 2021 to three Essel Group entities. Later, one out of the three companies was admitted to the insolvency proceedings, and although Shirpur had a claim of Rs 242 crore against it, no claim was filed. This, according to SEBI, is part of Shirpur's elaborate scheme to divert funds to promoter-owned entities.
SEBI has alleged abuse of the insolvency law by Shirpur and its promoters and barred them from divesting their stake in the said company. The National Company Law Tribunal has asked the exchanges whether they will reconsider their approvals in light of SEBI's order. "We depend on NSE and BSE to give the go-ahead to the merger, and they have done it. In light of this order, they should review it," the court observed.
New Twist In Zee-Sony Merger
Shares of Zee Entertainment fell much as 6.66%, the most in a single day since Feb. 27. The stock was trading 3.64% lower at Rs 185.1 apiece as of 11:35 a.m. compared to 0.10% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.
Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 34.6.
Of the 25 analysts tracking the company, 22 maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold' and one suggests to 'sell' the stock, according to Bloomberg data.
The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 48.2%.