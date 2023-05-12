Zee Shares Fall The Most In 10 Weeks As Merger With Sony Hits A Hurdle

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. fell the most in over 10 weeks after the proposed merger with Sony encountered yet another hurdle.

The stock exchanges said that they may reconsider their approvals of the Sony-Zee merger in light of a recent order by SEBI against an Essel Group entity. The exchanges submitting the market regulator's order in the National Company Law Tribunal on Thursday.

Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd., an Essel Group entity, diverted its assets worth over Rs 400 crore between 2019 and 2021 to three Essel Group entities. Later, one out of the three companies was admitted to the insolvency proceedings, and although Shirpur had a claim of Rs 242 crore against it, no claim was filed. This, according to SEBI, is part of Shirpur's elaborate scheme to divert funds to promoter-owned entities.

SEBI has alleged abuse of the insolvency law by Shirpur and its promoters and barred them from divesting their stake in the said company. The National Company Law Tribunal has asked the exchanges whether they will reconsider their approvals in light of SEBI's order. "We depend on NSE and BSE to give the go-ahead to the merger, and they have done it. In light of this order, they should review it," the court observed.