Zee Shareholders Reject Reappointment Of Alicia Yi As Independent Director

Shareholders of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. have rejected a proposal for reappointment of Alicia Yi as an independent director on the company board.

The special resolution for reappointment of Alicia Yi got only 42% votes in favour as compared to 57.97% against it.

"Based on the votes cast by the members, the special resolution pertaining to reappointment of Alicia Yi as an independent director of the company for a second term of 3 years has failed to receive a requisite number of votes in favour," Zee said in a late-night regulatory filing on Thursday.