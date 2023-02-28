Zee Entertainment Shares Surge As Bourses Allow Futures And Options Trading
The NSE and BSE withdrew orders to exclude Zee Entertainment from the futures and options segment.
Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. advanced the most in 11 months on Tuesday, after India's stock exchanges withdrew surveillance actions against the company.
On Monday, the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange withdrew orders to exclude Zee Entertainment from the futures and options segment. The new futures and options contracts of the company will be available by Feb. 28.
The relaxation was announced as the principal bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal stayed an order, dated Feb. 22, by the bankruptcy court to initiate insolvency proceedings against the company.
In a separate circular on Monday, the NSE mentioned that the Zee Entertainment stock would move out of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code framework and that the corresponding surveillance actions against the company would be reverted.
The stock gained as much as 8.12% intraday to Rs 197.8 apiece, rising the most in 11 months since March 24, 2022.
As of 12:53 p.m., it was trading 6.29% higher at Rs 194.45, compared to a 0.29% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.
Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 33.
Out of the 24 analysts tracking the company, 21 maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold,' and one suggests to 'sell' the stock, according to Bloomberg. The return potential, as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stands at an upside of 44.4% over the next 12 months.