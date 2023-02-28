Zee Entertainment Shares Surge As Bourses Allow Futures And Options Trading

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. advanced the most in 11 months on Tuesday, after India's stock exchanges withdrew surveillance actions against the company.

On Monday, the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange withdrew orders to exclude Zee Entertainment from the futures and options segment. The new futures and options contracts of the company will be available by Feb. 28.

The relaxation was announced as the principal bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal stayed an order, dated Feb. 22, by the bankruptcy court to initiate insolvency proceedings against the company.

In a separate circular on Monday, the NSE mentioned that the Zee Entertainment stock would move out of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code framework and that the corresponding surveillance actions against the company would be reverted.