Zee Entertainment Shares Rise After Settling Dues With IndusInd Bank 

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. rose on Monday after it settled its dues with IndusInd Bank Ltd.

Zee Enterainment and IndusInd Bank on Monday informed the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal that the insolvency case initiated by the bank against the company has been settled and all the necessary payments have been made by June 30, Cogencis reported.

A bench headed by Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan told the lawyers that in the light of the settlement, the corporate insolvency resolution process could be closed, it said.

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal had admitted IndusInd Bank's insolvency petition against the entertainment conglomerate in February, and appointed Sanjeev Kumar Jalan as the resolution professional.