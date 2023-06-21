Zee Entertainment Shares Pare Early Gains After Sony's Remarks On Goenkas' Ban
There are concerns over the merger of Zee Entertainment and the local unit of Sony Corp.
Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. surged 8.71% on Wednesday, the highest since March 16, before paring some gains.
The correction came after Sony Pictures Entertainment said it was taking SEBI's order to ban Essel Group Chairperson Subhash Chandra and Zee Entertainment Chief Executive Officer Punit Goenka from holding board positions very "seriously".
The comments come amid concerns over the merger of Zee Entertainment and the local unit of Sony Corp.
Shares of the company surged 8.71% intra-day before giving up some of its gains to trade at 4.24% higher at Rs 180.65 apiece as of 1.35 pm, as compared with a 0.2% rise in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.
The total traded volume in the day stood 5.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index is 46.18, implying that the stock is neither overbought, nor oversold.
Out of the 24 analysts tracking the company, 22 maintain a buy rating, one maintains a hold and another maintains a sell on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 31.4%.