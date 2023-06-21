Zee Entertainment Shares Pare Early Gains After Sony's Remarks On Goenkas' Ban

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. surged 8.71% on Wednesday, the highest since March 16, before paring some gains.

The correction came after Sony Pictures Entertainment said it was taking SEBI's order to ban Essel Group Chairperson Subhash Chandra and Zee Entertainment Chief Executive Officer Punit Goenka from holding board positions very "seriously".

The comments come amid concerns over the merger of Zee Entertainment and the local unit of Sony Corp.