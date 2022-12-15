Zee Entertainment Shares Fall As Analysts Raise Concerns On Advertising Spends

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. fell after Credit Suisse raised concerns about fast-moving consumer goods companies' spending on advertising.

A gradual recovery in TV advertisement spending by consumer goods firms marks a tepid third quarter for media companies, including Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Credit Suisse said.

"While incremental raw material pressure has eased, the cautious commentary from FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) companies on demand suggests that the return of ad spends may be a bit more gradual," the research house said in its investor note.

FMCG ad spending was impacted because companies needed to protect their profitability from rising input costs, which have dragged down gross margins, according to the research firm.

The ad spend as a percentage of sales for FMCG companies was similar to the lows observed during the first wave of the Covid-19 outbreak, it said.

The revenues that media companies get from these advertisements may take a bit longer to pick up, the research house said.