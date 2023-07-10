Zee Entertainment Shares Fall After SAT Upholds SEBI Decision

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. fell more than 5% on Monday after the Securities Appellate Tribunal upheld SEBI's interim order against Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka.

The markets regulator had barred Zee Entertainment Chairman Emeritus Chandra and Chief Executive Officer Goenka from holding any directorial positions in any listed company following allegations of fund diversion. Both Goenka and Chandra approached the SAT. The appellate tribunal has now directed Chandra and Goenka to file a response to the Securities and Exchange Board of India's order within two weeks and also asked the regulator to fix a date for hearing within a week.