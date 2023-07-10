Zee Entertainment Shares Fall After SAT Upholds SEBI Decision
SEBI had barred Zee Chairman Emeritus Chandra and CEO Goenka from holding any directorial positions in any listed company.
Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. fell more than 5% on Monday after the Securities Appellate Tribunal upheld SEBI's interim order against Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka.
The markets regulator had barred Zee Entertainment Chairman Emeritus Chandra and Chief Executive Officer Goenka from holding any directorial positions in any listed company following allegations of fund diversion. Both Goenka and Chandra approached the SAT. The appellate tribunal has now directed Chandra and Goenka to file a response to the Securities and Exchange Board of India's order within two weeks and also asked the regulator to fix a date for hearing within a week.
Shares of Zee Entertainment declined 2.52% to Rs 200.95 apiece as of 12.30 pm, compared to a 0.16% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The scrip fell as much as 5.68% intra-day, the most since May 12.
The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.7 times its monthly average.
Out of the 24 analysts tracking the company, 22 maintain a 'buy', one recommends a 'hold' and another suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 22.4%.