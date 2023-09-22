Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Shares Debut At 1.22% Discount Over IPO Price On BSE

The company adjusted its initial offering size to Rs 392 crore from Rs 490 crore previously, following two pre-IPO placements in August, which brought in Rs 98 crore from investors.

The OFS portion of the offering was reduced from 1.05 crore equity shares to 1.04 crore shares due to the departure of one of the selling shareholders, according to the red herring prospectus.

Out of the total IPO size, 75% is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 10% for retail individual investors.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd. has raised Rs 253.5 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering, which is set to open on Sept. 14

The fintech product and solution provider has allotted nearly 1.54 crore shares at Rs 164 per share to 24 anchor investors.