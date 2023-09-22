Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Shares Debut At 1.22% Discount Over IPO Price On BSE
Shares of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd. debuted at Rs 164 apiece on the NSE and Rs 162 apiece on the BSE with a discount of 1.22% to their IPO price of Rs 164 apiece.
The initial public offering of water and sewerage infra player was subscribed to 12.57 times on the final day. The category for institutional investors was subscribed to 16.73 times, while the portion for non-institutional investors was subscribed to 8.85 times. The quota for retail investors was subscribed to 5.94 times.
The #NSEBell has rung in the celebration of the listing ceremony of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited on NSE today!#NSE #NSEIndia #listing #IPO #StockMarket #ShareMarket #ZagglePrepaid @ashishchauhan pic.twitter.com/0z3ESu47mZ— NSE India (@NSEIndia) September 22, 2023
"Zaggle Prepaid made its debut on the stock markets today by listing at Rs 164 per share, which is exactly a flat listing considering its issue price of Rs 164," said Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth, Swastika Investmart Ltd.
"Zaggle is a uniquely positioned player in the fintech industry, but it has a major dependency on third parties and has faced negative cash flow and a decline in its profitability in recent years. The IPO valuation was also high. Investors should exit their positions, but those who want to hold for some gain should maintain a stop loss at Rs 148 per share," she added.
The company adjusted its initial offering size to Rs 392 crore from Rs 490 crore previously, following two pre-IPO placements in August, which brought in Rs 98 crore from investors.
The OFS portion of the offering was reduced from 1.05 crore equity shares to 1.04 crore shares due to the departure of one of the selling shareholders, according to the red herring prospectus.
Out of the total IPO size, 75% is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 10% for retail individual investors.
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd. has raised Rs 253.5 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering, which is set to open on Sept. 14
The fintech product and solution provider has allotted nearly 1.54 crore shares at Rs 164 per share to 24 anchor investors.
Business
Incorporated in 2011, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services is a company that offers a diversified range of fintech products and services. The company has created a market niche in India and offers a combined solution for spend management through prepaid cards and employee management through software-as-a-service.
Zaggle has one of the largest numbers of issued prepaid cards in India through banking partnerships and represented approximately 16% of India's total prepaid transaction volume, as of March 31.
The firm's core portfolio includes:
Propel, a streamlined SaaS platform for incentives and recognition.
Save—a SaaS-based platform and mobile application for business spend management.
CEMS—a customer engagement management system for merchants.
Zaggle Payroll Card—a prepaid payroll card that allows customers to pay contractors, consultants, and employees.
Zoyer—an integrated, data-driven, SaaS-based business spend management platform.
Zakey—a contactless payment system.
As of March 31, the company had 22 lakh users and 5 crore co-branded prepaid cards. Key partners include Yes Bank Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Visa and DBS.