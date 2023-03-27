YouTube Stock Manipulation Case: SAT Grants Interim Relief To Arshad Warsi, Maria Goretti

The SAT granted interim relief to Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi and his wife, Maria Goretti, on Monday in the YouTube stock manipulation case.

The Securities Appellate Tribunal set aside the SEBI directions, including its direction to freeze the accounts of entities involved. The ban on trading is also reduced to a restraint on trading the scrip of Sadhna Broadcast Ltd.

However, Warsi is told to put 50% of the alleged illegal gain into an escrow account within 15 days of the order. According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India, Warsi and Goretti cumulatively made a gain of Rs 76.33 lakh through the manipulative scheme. This has now been brought down to Rs 38.16 lakh.

Warsi, Goretti, and 29 other entities were barred from the securities market on March 2 by an interim order of the regulator following allegations of market manipulation. They were accused of manipulating the stock of Sadhna through YouTube videos.