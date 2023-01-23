Yes Bank Shares Fall Over 12% After Court Quashes Order On Bond Write-Off, Q3 Profit Falls

Shares of Yes Bank Ltd. dropped over 12% after the high court quashed the company's decision to write off its AT-1 bonds. The surprise drop in the private lender's third-quarter profit further aggravated the situation.

On Friday, the Bombay High Court also quashed Yes Bank's March 2020 decision to write off Rs 8,415 crore worth AT-1 bonds. The high court's order came in a petition filed by a clutch of retail bondholders who were aggrieved by this decision.

While the court did not question the merits of such a write-off, it said that the decision was taken a day after the government notified the Yes Bank reconstruction scheme on March 13, 2020.

Over the weekend, the company also reported 80% year-on-year drop in net profit in the December quarter to Rs 51.5 crore on higher provisions against older bad loans.

However, the lender's net interest income, or core income rose 12% from a year earlier to Rs 1,971 crore. Other income, too, rose to Rs 1,143 crore, up 56% year-on-year.

Shares of the company fell as much as 12.15% to Rs 17.35 apiece, the lowest in a month.

Of the 14 analysts tracking the company, one maintains 'buy', four suggest 'hold' and nine recommend 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 6.5%.