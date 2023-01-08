Year of the Bond Starts With a $150 Billion Spree

Barclays Capital’s investment-grade debt syndicate co-head, Meghan Graper, explained the situation last month at a Bloomberg Intelligence event in New York. With so much uncertainty around inflation and the direction of the economy, investor appetite can be easily ruined by any number of data points or policy discussions — CPI, consumer confidence, central bank meetings or speeches. The extra premium demanded on the days of such events tends to scare away borrowers, leaving them all trying to cram their offerings into days where the chance of a big surprise seems low, she said.