Yatra To Continue Expansion Of Hotels And Packages Segment, Says CEO Dhruv Shringi

Yatra Online Ltd. will continue its expansion in hotels as margins trend to be much higher, according to Chief Executive Officer Dhruv Shringi.

Hotels are one of the key focus areas for products to be cross-sold to the corporate customer base, he said.

On Monday, for the first time since listing in September, the company reported a rise in its first-quarter gross booking value. The company also signed 19 new corporate customers in Q1, with an annual billing potential of Rs 151 crore.

Gross booking value rose 11% year-on-year to Rs 1,983.2 crore, compared to the previous year's Rs 1,785.8 crore.