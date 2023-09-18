Yatra Online IPO Subscription: Day 2 Live Updates

Yatra Online Ltd. launched its initial public offering on Sept. 15. The issue closes on Sept. 20. It was subscribed 11% on the first day.

The online travel agency plans to raise Rs 775 crore through a fresh issue of Rs 602 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 173 crore, which will offload a total of 1.22 crore equity shares. The fixed price band for the IPO is Rs 135–142.

Yatra Online Ltd. has raised Rs 348.7 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering, which is set to open on Sept. 15.

Out of the total IPO size, 75% is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 10% for retail individual investors.

The company's parent company, Yatra Inc., is listed on the U.S. Nasdaq.