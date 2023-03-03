What Wall Street Gets Wrong About Xi Jinping's New Money Men

That market reversal — first betting that Xi allies sweeping the leadership positions would be bad for growth then judging it as a positive — speaks to the shortcomings of black and white readings of China’s leadership.History is not so straightforward. Deng Xiaoping — lionized as the champion of China’s liberalization — introduced the one-child policy, a major intrusion into family life that’s now adding a demographic drag to growth. Zhu Rongji — second only to Deng in the reformers’ pantheon — closed thousands of small state firms, but also aimed to create a roster of state champions to compete with global rivals.