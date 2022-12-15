This Is The World’s Biggest Stock Winner Of 2022 With 1,600% Gain

Adaro’s price-to-book ratio at about 9.4 is near its lowest since listing, according to Bloomberg-compiled data, though it’s about six times higher than domestic peers including PT Bukit Asam and PT Indo Tambangraya Megah. China’s Shanxi Coking Coal Energy Group Co. and Australia’s Whitehaven Coal Ltd. — both of which produce coking coal — have ratios at about 2.