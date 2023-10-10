World Is Moving Towards Regional Supply After The Pandemic, Says Metso Outotec CEO

The world is moving closer to regional supplies for equipment after the Covid-19 pandemic raised concerns over restricted supply chains, according to Pekka Vauramo, chief executive officer of Metso Outotec.

The role of global manufacturing hubs like China came under the scanner as it increased dependency on a single location, which impacted global supplies during Covid-19, said the CEO of Finland-based supplier of infrastructure and mining equipment told BQ Prime. "As the world is fragmenting and new trade barriers get imposed, it makes sense to meet supplies from factories nearby than to depend on global hubs,"

It makes sense to have sustainable operations as logistics' contribution to Metso's carbon dioxide emissions is around 60% as compared with 40% from plants, Vauramo said. "Moving factories closer to demand centres will help reduce emissions from logistics as well."