Charting the Global Economy: US Inflation Cools; BOE Hikes Rates

Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seeking re-election on May 14 and for the world’s money managers, the election outcome could determine whether Turkey becomes a “buy” again. Investors plowed cash into the country during the boom times of the early Erdogan years. More recently, they’ve been heading for the exit as he and his loyal circle of technocrats defied economic orthodoxy by cutting interest rates while everyone else was raising them to cool inflation.