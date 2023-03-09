Wipro To Transform Cargo Management Of World's Largest Aviation Services Firm

Menzies Aviation Ltd., the world's largest aviation services company, has brought on board Wipro Ltd. to transform its air cargo management services.

The Bengaluru-based IT services firm has developed a new cargo handling product that will underpin Menzies' cargo technology transformation to boost efficiency through increased automation, according to a statement on Thursday.

"This agreement will enable end-to-end digitalisation of operations, process standardisation, consistent customer service and enhanced employee experience, which is hugely important in attracting a new generation of cargo professionals," said Robert Fordee, executive vice president of cargo at Menzies.

The software, which can integrate with customers' operating systems, also provides real-time tracking of cargo after a seamless and digitised documentation process.