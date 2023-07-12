Wipro To Invest $1 Billion In Artificial Intelligence Over Next Three Years

Wipro Ltd. plans to invest $1 billion, or about Rs 8,230 crore, in artificial intelligence over the next three years.

The company has launched a new end-to-end AI innovation ecosystem called ai360 in a bid to further advance Wipro’s AI, data, and analytics capabilities, and research and development, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The company is also planning to train all its 2.5 lakh employees on AI technology and capabilities over the next 12 months, the filing said.

"It’s meant to empower our talent pool and be ubiquitous across all our operations and processes, as well as our solutions for clients," Chief Executive Officer Thierry Delaporte said in a statement.

The company will be working with 30,000 of its data analytics and AI experts from four global business lines, including cloud services, cybersecurity, engineering, and design.

Shares of Wipro closed 0.54% higher to Rs. 392.05 apiece while the BSE Sensex ended 0.42% higher on Tuesday.