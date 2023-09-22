Wipro Shares Fall The Most In Two Months After CFO Quits

Shares of Wipro Ltd. fell the most in two months on Friday after the resignation of the company’s Chief Financial Officer Jatin Dalal. The company appointed veteran Aparna Iyer as its new CFO with immediate effect.

Jatin Pravinchandra Dalal will be relieved from the services of the company with effect from Nov. 30, the software services provider said in an exchange filing on Thursday. At its meeting on Sept. 21, the board approved Iyer's appointment with effect from Sept. 22.

Dalal, who had been at Wipro for more than two decades, left the company to "pursue professional endeavours outside of the firm", the statement said.