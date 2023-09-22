Wipro Shares Fall The Most In Two Months After CFO Quits
Aparna Iyer to be new CFO as Jatin Dalal quits Wipro to pursue 'professional endeavours outside of the firm'.
Shares of Wipro Ltd. fell the most in two months on Friday after the resignation of the company’s Chief Financial Officer Jatin Dalal. The company appointed veteran Aparna Iyer as its new CFO with immediate effect.
Jatin Pravinchandra Dalal will be relieved from the services of the company with effect from Nov. 30, the software services provider said in an exchange filing on Thursday. At its meeting on Sept. 21, the board approved Iyer's appointment with effect from Sept. 22.
Dalal, who had been at Wipro for more than two decades, left the company to "pursue professional endeavours outside of the firm", the statement said.
Shares of Wipro fell as much as 2.67%, the most since July 21, before paring loss to trade at 1.87% lower at 12:35 p.m. This compares to a 0.27% raise in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock has risen 7.19% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 53.
Of the 45 analysts tracking the company, 11 maintain a 'buy', 17 recommend a 'hold,' and 17 suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 8.5%