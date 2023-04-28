Wipro Offers Bleak Guidance, Tech Mahindra Q4 Profit Falls — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major earnings announced after market hours on April 27.
Wipro Ltd. expects revenue from its mainstay IT services business to undergo a sequential decline of 1–3% during the June quarter of this fiscal.
The Indian IT major shared this guidance on Thursday with its earnings for the three months to March 2023, which saw a marginal decline in the top line and a slight uptick in the bottom line.
In a day dominated by IT earnings, Wipro's peer—Tech Mahindra Ltd.—saw all the crucial metrics, including revenue, EBIT, margin and net profit, decline during the recently concluded March quarter.
Private lender Axis Bank Ltd. reported its March quarter earnings with a one-time hit from Citi India acquisition, a 33% rise in net interest income and improved asset quality.
Here Are The Major Earnings Announced After Market Hours On April 27:
Wipro Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 0.17% to Rs 23,190.30 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 23,460.3 crore).
EBIT down 0.89% at Rs 4,219.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,738.59 crore).
EBIT margin at 18.19% vs 18.33% (Bloomberg estimate: 15.94%).
Net profit up 0.93% at Rs 3,093.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,129.12 crore).
The company announced a share buyback, where it will buy 29.97 crore shares from existing shareholders at Rs 445 apiece, spending Rs 12,000 crore in total.
Tech Mahindra Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 0.11% at Rs 13,718.20 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 13,812.94 crore).
EBIT down 19.93% at Rs 1,317.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,689.97 crore).
EBIT margin at 9.60% vs 11.98% (Bloomberg estimate: 12.23%).
Net profit down 12.47% at Rs 1,125 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,322 crore).
The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 32 per share for fiscal 2023.
Axis Bank Q4 FY23
Net loss of Rs 5,728 crore vs net profit of Rs 4,118 crore (YoY) (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,531 crore net profit).
NII up 33.14% at Rs 11,742 crore (YoY).
GNPA: 2.02% vs 2.38% (QoQ).
NNPA: 0.39% vs 0.47% (QoQ).
Axis Bank reported a net loss due to one-time hit from purchase of Citi India retail businesses.
ACC Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 8.2% at Rs 4,790.91 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,680.52 crore).
Ebitda down 26.2% at Rs 468.52 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 576.98 crore).
Ebitda margin at 9.8% vs 14.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 12.30%).
Net profit down 40.54% at Rs 235.63 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 338.84 crore).
The board recommended a dividend of Rs 9.25 per share for fiscal 2023. If the same is approved by shareholders, the dividend will be paid on or after July 25, 2023.
LTIMindtree Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 0.82% at Rs 8,691 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 8,832.47 crore).
EBIT up 16.7% at Rs 1,560.10 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,418.09 crore).
EBIT margin at 17.95% vs 15.51% (Bloomberg estimate: 16.06%).
Net profit up 11.33% at Rs 1,114.10 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,160.27 crore).
The company declared a final dividend of Rs 40 per share.
Mphasis Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 4.14% at Rs 3,361.22 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,514.83 crore).
Ebit down 3.05% at Rs 574.99 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 538.84 crore).
Ebit margin at 17.11% vs 16.92% (Bloomberg estimate: 15.33%).
Net profit down 1.69% at Rs 405.31 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 416.99 crore).
The board declared a final dividend of Rs 50 per share for the fiscal ended March 31, 2023.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 2.28% at Rs 1,027.37 crore.
Ebitda down 9.93% at Rs 443.63 crore.
Ebitda margin at 43.18% vs 46.85%.
Net loss of Rs 50.68 crore vs net profit of Rs 47.31 crore.
The board recommended an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share for the financial year 2023.
Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Co. Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 16.55% at Rs 269.98 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 329.15 crore).
Ebitda down 33.12% at Rs 131.02 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 182.60 crore).
Ebitda margin at 48.53% vs 60.55% (Bloomberg estimate: 55.48%).
Net profit down 14.48% at Rs 135.57 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 150.80 crore).
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 5.25 per share for fiscal 2023.
Trent Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 64.26% at Rs 2,182.75 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,920.75 crore).
Ebitda up 50.8% at Rs 203.02 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 245.65 crore).
Ebitda margin at 9.3% vs 10.13% (Bloomberg estimate: 12.8%).
Net profit up almost 338.5 times at Rs 54.16 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 82.9 crore).
The board approved a final dividend of Rs 2.20 per share for the previous fiscal, setting the record date at May 25, 2023. The dividend will be paid on or after June 16, 2023.
India Hotels Company Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 86.39% at Rs 1,625.43 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,546.46 crore).
Ebitda up 236.83% at Rs 535.49 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 512.83 crore).
Ebitda margin at 32.94% vs 18.23% (Bloomberg estimate: 33.2%).
Net profit up 342.47% at Rs 328.27 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 282.93 crore).
The company announced a dividend of Re 1, subject to investors’ approval at the upcoming AGM.