Wipro Offers Bleak Guidance, Tech Mahindra Q4 Profit Falls — Earnings Wrap

Wipro Ltd. expects revenue from its mainstay IT services business to undergo a sequential decline of 1–3% during the June quarter of this fiscal.

The Indian IT major shared this guidance on Thursday with its earnings for the three months to March 2023, which saw a marginal decline in the top line and a slight uptick in the bottom line.

In a day dominated by IT earnings, Wipro's peer—Tech Mahindra Ltd.—saw all the crucial metrics, including revenue, EBIT, margin and net profit, decline during the recently concluded March quarter.

Private lender Axis Bank Ltd. reported its March quarter earnings with a one-time hit from Citi India acquisition, a 33% rise in net interest income and improved asset quality.