Wipro, LTIMindtree, Bajaj Auto Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Wipro Ltd. will announce its results for the quarter ended September on Wednesday.

Growth at Wipro is likely to have faltered for a third straight quarter, as a delay in conversion of deals into revenue was witnessed more acutely at the company as compared with its peers.

According to the average of analysts' estimates calculated by Bloomberg, Wipro could report a revenue of Rs 22,922.4 crore and a net profit of Rs 2,905.8 crore in the quarter under review.