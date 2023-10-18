Wipro, LTIMindtree, Bajaj Auto Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Wednesday.
Wipro Ltd. will announce its results for the quarter ended September on Wednesday.
at Wipro is likely to have faltered for a third straight quarter, as a delay in conversion of deals into revenue was witnessed more acutely at the company as compared with its peers.
According to the average of analysts' estimates calculated by Bloomberg, Wipro could report a revenue of Rs 22,922.4 crore and a net profit of Rs 2,905.8 crore in the quarter under review.
LTIMindtree Ltd. will also report its second quarter results on Wednesday. The company’s net profit is expected to be Rs 1,116.4 crore, while revenue could touch Rs 8,894.2 crore, according to consensus estimates.
Bajaj Auto Ltd. is expected to report a net profit of Rs 1,784.4 crore and revenue of Rs 10,931.3 crore for the second quarter, according to estimates.
IndusInd Bank Ltd., Polycab India Ltd., ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co., Astral Ltd., Persistent Systems Ltd., Bandhan Bank Ltd., Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd., Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., IIFL Finance Ltd., UTI Asset Management Co., Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd., Shoppers Stop Ltd., Tips Industries Ltd., SG Finserve Ltd., Heritage Foods Ltd., RPG Life Sciences Ltd., and 5paisa Capital Ltd. will also be reporting their second quarter results on Wednesday.