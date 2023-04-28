Wipro Jumps The Most In Five Months As Company Announces Rs 12,000 Crore Buyback
Shares of Wipro Ltd. advanced the most in over five months after the I.T. services major announced a Rs 12,000 crore buyback.
The board of directors approved a proposal to buyback 26.97 crore shares, representing 4.91% of the company's shareholding. The company will pay Rs 445 per share, marking a premium of 18.87% on the April 27 closing price of Rs 374.35. The total buyback size will be around Rs 12,000 crore.
Revenue growth at Wipro Ltd. declined in the March quarter amid eroding profitability as global headwinds thwarted deal conversions across verticals.
Wipro Q4 Highlights FY23 (QoQ)
Revenue drops 0.17% to Rs 23,190.30 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 23,460.30 crore).
Ebit down 0.89% at Rs 4,219.30 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,738.59 crore).
Ebit margin at 18.19% vs. 18.33% (Bloomberg estimate: 15.94%).
Net profit up 0.93% at Rs 3,093.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,129.12 crore).
Shares of Wipro Ltd. gained 2.50% to Rs 383.75 apiece as of 10:47 a.m. in trade on Friday, compared to a 0.06% decline in the benchmark, NSE Nifty 50 Index.
The stock rose as much as 3.63% intraday, the most in over five months since Nov. 11, 2022. Total traded volume stood at six times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 60.2.
Out of the 46 analysts tracking the company, 13 maintain a 'buy' rating, 17 recommend a 'hold,' and 16 suggest to 'sell' the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.
The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 2%.