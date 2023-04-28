Wipro Jumps The Most In Five Months As Company Announces Rs 12,000 Crore Buyback 

Shares of Wipro Ltd. advanced the most in over five months after the I.T. services major announced a Rs 12,000 crore buyback.

The board of directors approved a proposal to buyback 26.97 crore shares, representing 4.91% of the company's shareholding. The company will pay Rs 445 per share, marking a premium of 18.87% on the April 27 closing price of Rs 374.35. The total buyback size will be around Rs 12,000 crore.