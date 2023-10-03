Will Vedanta's Demerger Unlock Value? Here's What Analysts Say

Analysts are divided on whether the demerger of Vedanta Ltd.'s diversified businesses would unlock value. They, however, agree that parent Vedanta Resources Ltd.'s debt-refinancing attempt will be a key trigger for the stock.

The company plans to spin off its aluminium, oil and gas, power, steel and metal businesses into separate listed entities, according to an exchange filing. Vedanta will continue to operate Hindustan Zinc as well as its display and semiconductor manufacturing units.

Vedanta Resources has $2.1 billion of debt outstanding in the current financial year, the funding for which is largely sorted, according to Kotak Institutional Equities. For the next fiscal, Kotak estimates a funding gap of $3.1 billion in cash flows for an outstanding debt of $3.8 billion.

Here's what brokerages say on Vedanta's demerger: