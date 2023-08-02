Will Nifty Pharma Run-Up Sustain? DAM Capital's Nitin Agarwal Weighs In

The recent Nifty run-up saw pharmaceuticals surge and outperform, which can be due to the reasonable earnings visibility afforded by it in the near term, according to DAM Capital Advisors Ltd.

"Pharma companies have a decent growth visibility over the next two to three years," Nitin Agarwal, head of institutional equity research, at DAM Capital Advisors, told BQ Prime.

The large caps, which are responsible for how Nifty Pharma fared, are performing well, he said.

According to him, two factors led to the sector's outperformance. Domestically, there was a consistent performance. He gave the example of Mankind Pharma Ltd., which had good valuations indicating that people are willing to pay for a domestic-focused business.

In terms of generic exports, which was struggling for the last two years, there was some easing of competition in the U.S. as stated by companies in their recent commentary, which is changing things on the margin front gradually, Agarwal said.