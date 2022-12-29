Wall Street's Top Stars Got Blindsided By 2022 Market Collapse

And yet, despite how badly they got burned by underestimating inflation, many in the investing community remain convinced that Powell, for all his tough talk, is getting ready to make that pivot. Consensus in the futures market has the first rate cut coming less than five months after the final hike. History shows that gap is typically more than double that length.It’s ironic, in hindsight, that there was so much schadenfreude on display across Wall Street as the amateurs on Reddit got burned when their GameStop shares and Shiba Inu coins crashed in late 2021. This was proof, the pros snickered, that investing was best left to them. And yet, the mentality that felled the twenty-something-year-old bros chasing meme stock mania in the early days of the pandemic isn't ultimately all that different from the model taught at the country's elite financial institutions — markets only go up because, well, the Fed.