Why Ravi Dharamshi Is Bullish In A Narrow Stock Market

While Indian equity benchmarks are scaling new highs, the momentum is not broad-based. Yet, Ravi Dharamshi of ValueQuest Investment Advisors, is bullish on domestic markets.

"The biggest reason we are bullish on this market is because balance sheets are not a problem," Dharamshi told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah in an interview. "The corporate balance sheet has never been so strong and healthy."

While earnings growth has paused because of margin pressure in the last couple of quarters, India's profit cycle is still expanding, the chief investment officer at ValueQuest said. Growth, too, is not a problem as companies have a full order book and the "confidence to invest in the future".