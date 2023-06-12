Why Railways Stocks Are Outperforming The Benchmark

Railway stocks have been performing well after the capex push in Budget 2023.

Indian Railways got record capital outlay of Rs 2.4 lakh crore for 2023-24. According to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, that's about nine times the outlay made in 2013-2014. The increased focus on capex aided stocks of companies providing services and goods to the railways.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. has topped, surging nearly 82% gains so far this year, followed by Indian Railway Construction International Ltd. at 41.11%, and Rites Ltd. at 11.12%.

RVNL and Ircon have outperformed their benchmark Nifty PSE. The gauge of public sector enterprises is up 12.54% year to date. By comparison, Nifty and Sensex rose 2.05% and 2.42%, respectively, during the period.