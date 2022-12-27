Why Raamdeo Agrawal Says Pricey Indian Markets Will Be 'Attractive' In 2023

In the backdrop of a looming global recession, India is very stable and is expected to grow 5-6% in 2023, according to Raamdeo Agrawal, chairman and co-founder of Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

India has stood out in the face of a rapidly advancing recession, while major economies such as the U.S. and Europe are crumbling under its weight. Alongside this, the Russia-Ukraine war is expected to go on for three to four years, Agrawal said, citing a media report.

Separately, China has been fighting its own Covid-19 war, with caseloads surging while lots of attrition is seen in businesses, Agrawal said. The China Plus One strategy is definitely going to happen, and India will emerge as one of the beneficiaries of the same, he said.

"People would like to diversify, not exit, but diversify for their incremental requirements," he told BQ Prime.

"India is very strong on the domestic economy and, to some extent, resilient on the software exports side," Agrawal said. On top of that, falling commodity import prices also help. "So, all in all, I think we are slowing, but we have a very robust domestic economy. I would think we should go at 5-6%."