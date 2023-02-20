Why Pricol Could Be A Buyout Target For Minda?

Minda Corp. purchased a 15.7% stake in automotive parts manufacturing peer Pricol Ltd. from the open market after promoters of the target company refused to sell part of their shareholding.

"The promoters of Minda Corp. reached out to me many months ago, asking whether we were interested in selling our stake in the company," Vikram Mohan, managing director at Pricol, told BQ Prime in an interview. "And I very clearly told them that we don't."

Minda, too, clarified that it's "merely" a financial investment without acquiring any special rights in Pricol other than the rights of a shareholder. The transaction, however, has set off speculation about a potential hostile bid.

Minda hasn't responded to BQ Prime's queries for comments.

Promoters owned 36.53% in Pricol as of December. And Minda is held 64.5% by its promoters. PHI Capital is the common shareholder between Pricol and Minda Corp., owning 5.7% and 4.96% stakes, respectively.

The revenue of Minda Corp., part of the larger Minda group, rose 59% over a year earlier to Rs 3,225.4 crore in the first nine months ended December. Pricol reported a revenue of Rs 1,434.93 crore, up 27%, during the period.