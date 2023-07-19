Why Polycab India Is Jefferies' Top Small And Mid Cap Pick

Polycab India Ltd. remained a 'buy' for Jefferies after the company reported strong volume growth in cables and wires, including margin expansion in the June quarter.

The brokerage also revised the target price on the stock to Rs 4,835, implying an upside of 17% from the previous day's closing price.

Jefferies estimates a 17% sales CAGR and a 26% PAT CAGR over FY23–26 for the company. This will be based on volume growth led by construction, capex, infrastructure, and improving traction in the fast-moving electric goods sector. The brokerage also raised its FY24–26 EPS estimates by 6–7%.