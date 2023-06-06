Why Motilal Oswal Is Overweight On Auto

While earnings were in line with expectations for Nifty and broader market, auto and financials grew the most, according to Gautam Duggad of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.,

The only refreshing change in the last two quarters has been that auto has started contributing, said the head of research, institutional equities, Motilal Oswal told BQ Prime's Sajeet Manghat.

"However it would be good if more sectors are contributing to the earnings growth, because if it is led by only few sectors for a long period of time then markets tend to be discounting earnings," he said.