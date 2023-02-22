Why Morgan Stanley Is 'More Bullish' On India's Energy Producers

Morgan Stanley is 'more bullish' about India's energy sector because its energy producers are increasing output while their peers around the world are cutting back.

Adding to this, commodity prices remain higher and government policies keep hydrocarbon pricing in India closer to market prices as subsidies unwind, the brokerage said.

If the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, continues production at its current rates, global crude oil inventories are likely to decline by 0.8 million barrels per day in the calendar year 2024, according to Nomura. The inventory drawdowns are likely to rise to about two million barrels per day in the second half of calendar year 2023 if OPEC fails to increase output from current levels, it said.

"The government's assistance to energy producers is underappreciated, and the capital return story is very appealing," Morgan Stanley said.