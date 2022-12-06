Why Morgan Stanley, CLSA Are Betting On Manappuram, Muthoot

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on gold lenders with an equal-weight rating, according to its note. It has a price target of Rs 1,150 on Muthoot Finance Ltd. and an overweight rating and price target of Rs 150 on Manappuram Finance Ltd.

"Cyclically, the gold loan business is in a relatively weak spot," said Morgan Stanley in its report. "Consequently, loan growth in gold finance is likely to remain muted and underperform overall system credit growth. However, diversification is the solution."

According to the report, Manappuram Finance is better placed, with over 35% of its loan book being non-gold—comprising microfinance, affordable home loans, vehicle loans, SME loans, and other loans.

Muthoot Finance has been slow in scaling up the non-gold businesses, which is still only slightly above 10% of its loan book. Still, Morgan Stanley forecasts gold loan growth and margin expansion for Muthoot Finance.

It assigned Manappuram Finance an overweight rating due to a well-executed diversification strategy, loan growth, and rising profit contribution of non-gold segments.