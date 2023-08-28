BQPrimeMarketsWhy Minimum Export Price On Basmati Rice May Have Minimal Impact
ADVERTISEMENT

Why Minimum Export Price On Basmati Rice May Have Minimal Impact

There are expectations of a 5% rice stock deficit next year.

28 Aug 2023, 1:17 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Unsplash</p></div>
Source: Unsplash

The government's minimum export price on Basmati rice will have a minimal impact on exporters since stock levels are usually higher in the first part of of the harvest season, according to one of India's largest rice millers.

Since the harvest season for Basmati rice spans October to December, stock levels tend to peak in December and then gradually decrease, Ashish Jain, the chief finance officer at rice miller KRBL Ltd., told BQ prime in a recent interview. This lessens the immediate impact on the industry, including KRBL, he said.

The government on Sunday imposed a 20% export duty on parboiled rice—rice partially boiled with husk. It also imposed a minimum export price of $1,200 (about Rs 99,000) per tonne for Basmati rice.

The minimum export price is aimed at ensuring food security, Jain and Ashwani Arora, managing director at LT Foods Ltd., said. There are concerns about a projected 5% shortage in rice stocks for the coming year, Jain said.

Based on data from APEDA, the average price per tonne of Basmati in June 2023 was $1,100.

ALSO READ

The World’s Top Rice Shipper Now Has Restrictions on Every Grain

Opinion
The World’s Top Rice Shipper Now Has Restrictions on Every Grain
Read More

Several factors have contributed to a rise in the price of rice, according to Jain. While global production forecasts by various monitoring bodies raised concerns, major rice exporters like Thailand and Vietnam faced challenges due to the El Nino impact on their crops, he said.

As for LT Food Corp, the impact will be relatively minimal as a significant portion of their exports, including Daawat brand rice, are priced above the MEP, Arora said.

The companies are also awaiting clarification on how previously booked orders below the MEP will be handled and if there will be changes for exports already at the port.

Watch the full conversation here:

ALSO READ

Most Rice Stocks Decline As India Restricts Basmati-Rice Exports Below $1,200 A Tonne

Opinion
Most Rice Stocks Decline As India Restricts Basmati-Rice Exports Below $1,200 A Tonne
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT