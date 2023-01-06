Why Jefferies Sees Earnings Revival For Indian Mid Caps In FY24

Operating margins of Indian mid-cap companies may improve in fiscal 2024 as prices of input commodities stabilise, according to Jefferies.

The brokerage expects the average operating margin of mid-cap companies to rise 90 basis points year-on-year in fiscal 2024, compared with a dip of 180 basis points in fiscal 2023.

The prospects of expansion of returns on equity appear higher for mid caps versus the Nifty 50 over fiscal 2022 through 2025, according to Jefferies. This indicates that the decline in margin may be bottoming out, implying a revival in earnings.

PVC prices rose 9% month-on-month in December 2022 to $850 per million ton, benefiting the near-term operating margins of companies such as Supreme Industries Ltd., Finolex Industries Ltd., and Astral Ltd., Jefferies said.

Similarly, the copper price on the London Metal Exchange increased 13% in the third quarter, which bodes well for cable and wire companies' operating margins, the brokerage said. While, the correction in crude by about 23% in the second half would likely soften natural gas prices in 2023, benefiting Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.