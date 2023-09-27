Why Jefferies Prefers Amber Enterprises Over Dixon Technologies

Amber Enterprises India Ltd. is preferred pick over Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. for Jefferies, despite both showing strong growth momentum with their diverse business models.

The brokerage has a ‘buy’ rating for Amber Enterprises, while it maintains a ‘hold’ for Dixon Technologies citing its high valuations.

Jeffereis set a target price of Rs 3,740 per share for Amber Enterprises, implying an upside of 26%; while expects Dixon's stock to rise to Rs 5,050 apiece, a potential upside of 5%.

Both Dixon and Amber are estimated to yield strong earnings per share at a CAGR of 40–45% over FY23–26, Jefferies said in a Sept. 25 note. “Our target PEs for Dixon and Amber are 47 times and 33 times, respectively, in line with historic trading averages.”