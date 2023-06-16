Why Jefferies Is Betting On Indian Chemicals Sector Despite Headwinds

Outlook for India's chemicals companies remains strong even as the sector faces multiple headwinds, according to Jefferies.

Slowdown in agrochemicals, on account of recessionary pressure in the U.S. and elevated channel inventories in Latin America, is limited to generics and does not affect patented molecules, the brokerage said in a June 14 report.

The outlook for refrigerant gases is still as demand slowdown in April-June in India should be transitory, Jefferies said.

Companies, too, are planning capex and offering revenue growth guidance.

SRF Ltd. has guided for a +20% revenue growth in its chemicals segment for FY24E and beyond. While, Navin Fluorine International Ltd. expects FY24 revenue growth, driven by the commissioning of multi purpose plant and dedicated agrochem plants, with possible upside from high performance product contract.