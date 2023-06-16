Why Jefferies Is Betting On Indian Chemicals Sector Despite Headwinds
Slowdown in agrochemicals on account of recessionary pressure in U.S. is limited to generics and won't affect patented molecules.
Outlook for India's chemicals companies remains strong even as the sector faces multiple headwinds, according to Jefferies.
Slowdown in agrochemicals, on account of recessionary pressure in the U.S. and elevated channel inventories in Latin America, is limited to generics and does not affect patented molecules, the brokerage said in a June 14 report.
The outlook for refrigerant gases is still as demand slowdown in April-June in India should be transitory, Jefferies said.
Companies, too, are planning capex and offering revenue growth guidance.
SRF Ltd. has guided for a +20% revenue growth in its chemicals segment for FY24E and beyond. While, Navin Fluorine International Ltd. expects FY24 revenue growth, driven by the commissioning of multi purpose plant and dedicated agrochem plants, with possible upside from high performance product contract.
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. aims to triple revenues over the next four to five years, with incremental revenues from fluorination molecules, legacy contracts, new fluorination, and other pipeline products, the report said.
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. expects revenues to grow at +20% year on year, with incremental revenue growth coming from rising demand for fluoropolymers, Jefferies said. PI Industries Ltd. has also projected a +18-20% year-on-year growth, driven by higher volumes rather than pricing.
Chemical margin outlook remains constructive, with SRF expecting the trajectory to remain positive despite the high base, the report said.
Navin fluorine expects FY24 margins to be slightly better than in FY23 (11-year high of 26.5%), as the revenue contribution from new, higher-margin projects increases, it said.
Refrigerant gas demand in the domestic markets slowed down on account of cooler-than-expected summer, which may be transitory, having little impact on demand on a full-year basis, Jefferies said.
The U.S. is likely to remain a net importer of hydrofluorocarbons, despite an expected phase down of 30% starting 2024, as consumption typically lags capacity closures, which could keep prices elevated compared to past averages, the brokerage said.
Here is what Jefferies said on different companies.
Navin Fluorine International Ltd:
Has given a price target of Rs 5,610.
Expects a stronger growth outlook in contract research and manufacturing services on the elevated base of FY23, and likely upsizing of the HPP contract.
Key downside risks include loss of customers in CRAMS, as seen in FY19, a cyclical reversal in global agrochemical demand and sustained period of raw material inflation that hurts margins.
SRF
Maintains 'Hold' with a price target of Rs 2,380.
Awaits a pullback in life-high chemical margins to potentially turn more constructive.
Anupam Rasayan
Maintains 'Underperform' with a price target of Rs 965, on unfavorable risk-reward, with the stock rallying 75% since mid-Feb.
Key risks include loss of a major customer, small size of research and development team, slowdown in global agro-chem cycle, and potential environment risk related to disposal of solid waste.