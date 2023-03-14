Why Jefferies Has Retained A 'Buy' On Crompton Greaves

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. volumes are expected to rise due to a strong summer, leading to faster liquidation of inventory, according to Jefferies.

The brokerage has retained the company's rating and set the target price to Rs 430, implying an upside return potential of 43%.

The new Bureau of Energy Efficiency norms have effected fans and air-conditioners from January 2023. Over October-December 2022, the company adopted a conscious strategy of not overloading channel partners with discounted non-BEE compliant models, Jefferies said in a note on Monday. Its competitors, however, likely sold higher volumes of the earlier inventory at lower prices.